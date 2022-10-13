IBBC focused on Business Opportunities at Dubai Iraq Conference

IBBC focused on 'Business Opportunities' at this year's Dubai Iraq Conference, 10 & 11 November

Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC)'s Dubai Autumn Conference this year is going to be significantly focused on 'Business Opportunities' for members and delegates, with the discussion of tangible investment and business opportunities throughout the sessions.

Iraq has a bullish consumer market that is struggling to meet demand, as our sponsor Sardar Trading are finding with demand for their Jaguar cars, and all over Iraq the consumer private sector is expanding rapidly. The KRG Minister for investment is attending as are members of Iraq's Oil ministries as are key members of IBBC supply chain leaders.

The conference is, for the first time, extending over 2 days to accommodate a special day to discuss Basra, its business and energy importance with its leading organisations. Ministers and high-ranking officials from Iraq, Iraqi Kurdistan the UAE and the UK are attending and there will be conference panels on Finance, Energy, Industry & General Trading and business success stories including in Transport & Logistics. There is also a Tech conference online running in parallel with the afternoon sessions for which anyone can register for and covering Education Tech, Water and Start up overviews.

The first conference day will have a full 90-minute session on business in Iraqi Kurdistan and second the conference day will largely focus on Basrah and the south of Iraq.

As Iraq's finances are now in a robust shape with high oil revenues, the Govt and private sector are finding funds to invest with more confidence. In a previous meeting with Director generals of Iraq Oil Ministry, IBBC learned of the extensive and intended expansion of energy production in Iraq, that will serve to drive supply chain and Government contracts over the coming months and years.

To present and discuss these opportunities we have a distinguished line up of confirmed and confirming speakers, including a strong Finance and Investment delegation led by the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, H.E Mr. Mustafa Ghalib Mukheef, and Professor Salem Chalabi of Trade Bank of Iraq, will give a keynote speech.

From the KRG Mr Mohammed Shukri, Chairman of the KRG Board of Investment, Mr Bilal Al-Sugheyer, International Finance Corporation, Mr Mohammad Al Delaimy, Standard Chartered Bank and Mrs Suha Al Kifaee, International Islamic Bank, with more Government Director Generals confirming. In contrast, the Energy sector will also be very well attended, with Dr Laith Deputy Director of Ministry of Oil.

The Basrah day is also energy focused, with both Basrah Oil and Gas companies, the Governor of Basra due to speak, Sardar Trading on industry and the conference will also address water and agricultural solutions with Mohammed Shamal an Agritech expert from UK and Abu Dhabi and Mr Ally Raza Oureshi of the World Food Programme and industry and logistics. Sardar trading are key sponsors of the conference and have recently opened their new showroom in Baghdad and launching the new I-Pace at the same time.

Please visit this link to find out more and register for the conferences.

Preceding the conference IBBC members are participating in a special GEMS International education conference day IBBC and GEMS Consultancy are pleased to on 9th November 2022 at the Address Hotel, Marina, Dubai, UAE. The conference aims to bring together stakeholders, government, and the private sector, to address challenges facing the education system in Iraq and to explore potential solutions. In particular, the conference will provide a forum for collaboration between government and the business sector in developing innovation, improvements, and change. Several international educational institutions with interest in Iraq will be attending this conference.