Navigate

Navigation

KRG Cabinet discusses new Mineral Investment Bill

By on 16th October 2022 in Investment, Iraq Commodities & Mining News, Politics

By John Lee.

The Kurdistan Regional Government's Council of Ministers has discussed the Kurdistan Region Mineral Investment Bill at its weekly meeting.

Prime Minister Barzani stressed the importance of the Bill, describing it as a crucial step towards economic diversification and restructuring of investment in the Kurdistan Region's natural resources in a way that meets international and modern standards.

He said this is of particular importance as currently an outdated Iraqi law from 1988, which does not align with current developments, is still in use.

The Bill is expected to attract foreign investors and, for these reasons, the Council decided to task a special committee with further reviewing the Bill.

(Source: KRG)

Related posts:

Kurdistan Region Economic Council discusses Economy KRG to Streamline procedure for Company Registration Consultation Workshop on Iraqi Commercial Arbitration Bill KRG Standarises Regs on Movement of Agricultural Products
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply