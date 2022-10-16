KRG Cabinet discusses new Mineral Investment Bill

By John Lee.

The Kurdistan Regional Government's Council of Ministers has discussed the Kurdistan Region Mineral Investment Bill at its weekly meeting.

Prime Minister Barzani stressed the importance of the Bill, describing it as a crucial step towards economic diversification and restructuring of investment in the Kurdistan Region's natural resources in a way that meets international and modern standards.

He said this is of particular importance as currently an outdated Iraqi law from 1988, which does not align with current developments, is still in use.

The Bill is expected to attract foreign investors and, for these reasons, the Council decided to task a special committee with further reviewing the Bill.

