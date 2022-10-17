Business River to distribute Coffee Planet in Iraq

By John Lee.

Dubai- based Coffee Planet has announced its new partners in Iraq, Business River.

In a statement, the company said:

"Being one of the largest importers of FMCG products in the region, Business River will be the exclusive distributors of Coffee Planet in Iraq."

Business River is an Iraqi company established in early 2021 to serve as an umbrella for the Al-Mashari [Mshari Group] company, specializing in cargo and shipping (established in 1997), and River Pack, specializing in packaging (established in 2019).

(Sources: Coffee Planet, Business River)