Iraq to have Fastest Growing Economy in Middle East, Central Asia

By on 17th October 2022 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq

By John Lee.

According to the recently-published World Economic Outlook from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Iraq's economy is forecast to grow by 9.3 percent this year, giving it the fastest real GDP growth of all the Middle East and Central Asia countries.

The forecast is slightly down from the 9.5 percent projected in the previous report in April.

The 2023 expectation of 4.o precent is a reduction from the previous 5.7 percent.

Meanwhile, consumer prices are expected to rise by 6.5 percent this year and 4.5 percent in 2023, slightly below previous estimates.

The full report can be downloaded here.

(Source: IMF)

