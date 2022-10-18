By Sajad Jiyad, for The Century Foundation (TCF). Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Can a New Government Save Iraq?
A little more than a year after the country's last elections, Iraq has finally broken its political deadlock.
On Thursday, the parliament elected a new president, and instructed its nominee for prime minister to form a government. As was widely predicted, the major parties brokered a consensus that will see another coalition government formed, the seventh national government since 2003.
But as Iraq celebrates the resolution to this chapter of its political crisis, the question remains: can a new prime minister, saddled with the same old politics, stop the country's slide into further instability and start to work on badly needed reforms?
