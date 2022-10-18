Navigate

Iraqi Finance Minister Replaced

By on 18th October 2022 in Iraq Banking & Finance News, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics

By John Lee.

On Sunday, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail was replaced as Acting Minister of Finance by Hiam Nemat Mahmoud (pictured).

Ismail had be appointed in mid-August following the resignation of Dr Ali Allawi, who stepped down in protest at the widespread corruption in Iraq.

According to The National, Parliament voted last week to remove Ismail for alleged mismanagement and failing to send financial statements to parliament. He remains as Minister of Oil.

(Source: Ministry of Finance, The National)

