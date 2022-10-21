Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 20th October 2022).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD945 (+1.4%) / $831 (+2.1%) (weekly change) (+2.9% and +3.2% YTD change, respectively). The weekly trading volume was IQD4.2 bn ($2.8 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

Modern Animal and Agricultural Production (AMAP) invited its shareholders to subscribe on 16.4 bn shares starting Oct. 13 from the capital increase to IQD20.5 bn through 400% rights issue. The subscription period will be from 30 days to 60 days.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading: Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) resumed trading on Oct. 18 after being suspended from trading for its AGM (Oct. 11) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.05 cash dividend per share, corresponding to 3.6% dividend yield. New shares of Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Industries (IMAP) from the capital increase to IQD16.0 bn through 61.38% rights issue resumed trading on Oct. 18. AL-Nukhba for General Construction (SNUC) resumed trading on Oct. 18 after being suspended from trading for its AGM (Oct. 4) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements. Al-Mashreq Al-Arabi Isl. Bank (BAMS) resumed trading on Oct. 16 after being suspended from trading for its AGM (Oct. 6) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.00006 cash dividend per share.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading: ISX will suspend trading of Middle East Producing & Marketing - Fish (AMEF) starting Oct. 23 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 24 to discuss and approve the financial statements of the ending year Mar. 31, 2022, and to discuss dividend distribution. ISX will suspend trading of Sumer Commercial Bank (BSUC) starting Oct. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 27 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements. ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) starting Oct. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 29 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements. ISX will suspend trading of Iraq Baghdad for General Transport (SBPT) starting Oct. 25 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 30 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements, dividends distribution and increasing the company's capital through bonus issue.



