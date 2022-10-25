New MoU on Training and Consulting in Iraq

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 'Bayt Al-Hikmah (House of Wisdom) for Training and Human Development' to jointly cooperate in the fields of training and consulting in Iraq.

The Memorandum was signed by TAG.Global Iraq Office Executive Director, Mr. Hamza Arabiyat, and CEO of Iraq's Bayt Al-Hikma, Mr. Hisham Abbas, in the presence and under the auspices of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global.

During the signing ceremony, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh referred to the deep ties between TAG.Global and the Iraqi institutions, affirming that TAG.Global currently offers its services and technological products in Iraq through its offices in Baghdad and Erbil - Iraqi Kurdistan.

For his part, Mr. Abbas expressed his pride in cooperating with TAG.Global, by organizing and carrying out training and development programs, in Iraq as well as cooperating in the field of administrative, economic and banking consultations. That is in addition to exchanging expertise and technical support to enhance the scientific and research abilities of their employees: thus promoting the scientific academic methodology that is essential for the advancement of both the public and private sectors.

Moreover, the two sides agreed on preparing studies and developing the necessary plans to jointly evaluate the scientific and training programs and to focus on their development to ensure keeping pace with scientific developments in various knowledge domains.

They also agreed on taking advantage of international expertise in different fields by studying international experiences, research and studies that help the private sector keep pace with the global developments and benefit from studying the experiences and crises to enhance the banking sector.

The signed MoU also stipulates cooperation in organizing professional events in Iraq and encouraging researchers on publishing their research and studies through approved scientific channels. That is, in addition, to cooperating in conducting scientific training programs for students at all levels of university study, as well as holding training courses, workshops and lectures that serve the development and drive progress forward in the banking and educational sectors in general.

(Source: Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global)