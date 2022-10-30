Navigate

Asiacell Revenues and Profits Fall

By on 30th October 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraqi Communications News

By John Lee.

Mobile phone service Asiacell has reported a drop in revenues and EBITDA.

In its financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2022, parent company Ooredoo said:

"Asiacell reported revenue of QAR 2.7 billion, a decrease of 2%, due to the ongoing intense competition in Iraq.

"Asiacell's EBITDA dropped by 7% due to lower revenue and higher energy costs.

"Q3 2022 has been the strongest quarter of the year in terms of Revenue and EBITDA.

"During the quarter, Asiacell launched its new E-Shop "Asiamall", as well as its "YallaShoot" campaign, to enhance customer satisfaction.

"The Company's customer base stands at 17.1 million, an increase of 13%."

(Source: Ooredoo)

