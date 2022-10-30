Profile of Iraq's New Oil Minister

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has issued the following profile of the new Oil Minister, Hayan Abdul-Ghani Abdul-Zahra Al-Swad [Hayyan Abdul Ghani; Hayan Abdulghani]:

Date and Place of Birth: Basra, 1958

Academic Qualifications:

BSC Mechanical Engineering/ University of Basra

MSC Mechanical Engineering / University of Basra

Career and Positions:

The Minister has a long experience of more than 40 years in the oil sector.

He has held the following positions:

Manager of Designs Department in South Oil Company (2000-2003).

Manager of Projects Commission in South Oil Company (2003-2008).

Manager of Projects Commission/ First Deputy SOC Director General (2008-2012).

Assistant Director General for Licences Affairs/ Deputy Director General of SOC (2012-2015).

SOC Director General (2015-2017).

Basra Gas Company Director General & Chairman of BGC Board of Directors (2017).

Chairman of BGC Supreme Board of Director (2017).

When he was in office, South Oil Company witnessed significant increases in the production capacity of crude oil and associated gas, particularly after developing the fields of: Rumaila, West Qurna/1, Zubair, West Qurna/2, and Majnoon.

He played an active role in installing and operating a modern system of meters to calibrate the quantities of oil lifted from export ports.

He played an important role in the establishment of the Basra Natural Gas Complex project with a capacity of (400 mmscfd ), which enhances the ability of Basra Gas Company to invest 40% of gas production in the Artawi field, leading to raising the invested gas production rates to (1.4) billion SCFD from the fields of North Rumaila, Zubair and West Qurna/1.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)