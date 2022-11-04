Possible Revaluation of the Iraqi Dinar?

By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister has reportedly told a press conference that his government intends to increase the value of the Iraqi dinar (IQD) against the US dollar.

Kurdistan24 quotes Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as saying that the interests of the needy were not taken into consideration when the currency was devalued by approximately 20 percent in December 2020. "We tend not to repeat that in this cabinet," he said.

But according to Asharq al-Awsat, even though more than 50 MPs have petitioned the government to reverse the devaluation, it is considered unlikely to happen, as it would increase the government's costs by more than $24 billion each year.

Al Araby also cites the Iraqi Finance Minister as saying that the dinar value will not be changed in the 2023 budget bill.

It adds, however, that former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki has suggested an exchange rate of 1,375 dinars per dollar, down from the current level of 1,460, but not back to the pre-devaluation level of 1,182.

(Sources: Kurdistan24, Asharq al-Awsat, Al Araby)