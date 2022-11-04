By Bilal Wahab for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Buying Time in Baghdad? What to Expect from Sudani's Government

The hostile and corrupt forces arrayed behind him might ease their anti-American activities just to reassert their power at home, so Washington should make the new government's honeymoon a short one-and work around it if necessary to help the Iraqi people.

