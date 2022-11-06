Navigate

US "Eager to Work with" Govt and People of Iraq

By on 6th November 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Oil & Gas News, Politics, Security

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken (pictured) spoke [on Thursday] with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to congratulate him on the October 27 formation of an Iraqi government.

The Secretary conveyed that the United States is eager to work with the government and people of Iraq to improve respect for human rights, increase economic opportunities, advance Iraq's energy independence, and address the climate crisis.

He reaffirmed our commitment to supporting Iraq in the enduring defeat of ISIS.

The Secretary welcomed Prime Minister Sudani's call for reforms and pledge to fight endemic corruption.

The Secretary and the Prime Minister also discussed their mutual commitment to the U.S.-Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement and shared interest in preserving Iraq's security, stability, and sovereignty.

(Source: US State Dept)

