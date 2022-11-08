From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

New Iraqi PM focuses on corruption, economic reforms as allies push for positions

Outlining his policy program, new Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia' Al-Sudani says his government will prioritize "fighting corruption" and "economic reforms."

Meanwhile, one week into his term, Sudani's appointments are raising speculations of a possible purge of rivals of his backers in the Shiite Coordination Framework.

In parallel, in a seeming nod to the Sadrist Movement, the prime minister has confirmed efforts to pave the way for early legislative elections-a longtime Sadrist demand.

The full article can be viewed here (registration required).