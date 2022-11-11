Renovation of Reconstructive Surgery Hospital in Sulaymaniyah

Burn and Reconstructive Surgery Hospital in Sulaymaniyah completes the second phase of its renovation and expansion project

The World Health Organization (WHO), in coordination with the Sulaymaniyah Directorate of Health, inaugurated the Burn and Reconstructive Surgery Hospital in the city of Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq after the completion of the second phase of the renovation and expansion project of the hospital.

The three-phase project, which started in July 2020, at a total cost of US$ 1,250,000 provided through the support of WHO's core contributors, will enable the 65-bed facility to provide advanced health care services to burn cases, including explosion and war casualties, all types of skin cancers and children with congenital anomalies.

The project is in line with WHO's aim to transition its support from humanitarian support to developmental investment in the health sector to ensure long-run responses to the growing health needs of approximately 33,000 Syrian refugees and over 150,000 internally displaced people that are still hosted by the Sulaymaniyah community of about 1.5 million people.

"This project is a demonstration of the strategic shift in the active partnership with the national health authorities, donors and implementing partners," said Dr Ahmed Zouiten, WHO Representative and Head of Mission in Iraq.

"Such major lifesaving investments are the cornerstones for WHO's transition from purely humanitarian responses to wider developmental programmes focusing on building a resilient health care system in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq at large," he added.

The facility is now functioning with a new well-equipped structure and better-prepared medical staff to undertake lifesaving interventions of the highest standards. As of November 2022, more than 1133 major, 178 burn and 1208 plastic surgeries have been conducted.

"The support of our generous donors and national counterparts has enabled WHO to embark on more sustainable health care projects that will lead to a smooth transition from good to best in all health areas in the country," Dr Ahmed concluded.

The renovation and expansion of Sulaymaniyah Burn and Reconstructive Surgery Hospital to better respond to the health needs of the vulnerable parts of Iraqi society, especially refugees and IDPs, would not have been possible without the generous contribution of the US Department of State Bureau for Population, Refugees and Migration (BPRM).

(Source: UN)