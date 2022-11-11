Navigate

New Iraqi Govt to Reconsider Dinar Exchange Rate?

By on 11th November 2022 in Iraq Banking & Finance News, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics

By Mustafa Saadoun for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Will Iraq's new government reconsider dinar exchange rate?

A number of leaders of the Coordination Framework, the bloc leading the new Iraqi government, are pushing to increase the value of the dinar in an attempt to support the poor - yet some argue the measure could backfire.

Click here to read the full article.

  1. Steve Hockings 11th November 2022 at 21:01 #

    How is giving their currency more value internationally and in Country a bad thing?

