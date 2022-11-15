Navigate

Head of Iraq's Integrity Commission Resigns

By on 15th November 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics, Security

By John Lee.

The head of Iraq's Commission of Integrity has resigned.

Judge Alaa Jawad Al-Saadi (pictured) submitted his resignation to Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, on Sunday. The Prime Minister confirmed that he had accepted the resignation, praising Al-Saadi's efforts at the Commission.

In a statement, Al-Saadi said he was, "unable to continue in [his] position, after the campaigns of distortion, misrepresentation and defamation against [the Commission]."

The Prime Minister appointed Judge Haider Hanoun Zayer to replace him.

(Source: Commission of Integrity, Office of the Prime Minister)

