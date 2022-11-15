New Iraqi PM encourages Private Sector

By John Lee.

The Prime Minister, Mr. Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani, met on Sunday with a number of businessmen, investors and entrepreneurs in the private sector.

During the meeting, they discussed the national economic situation, the prospects for the work of the private sector and its contribution to expanding job opportunities and development, and important obstacles and challenges facing it.

In a speech during the meeting, the Prime Minister said the private sector is an essential partner in the process of reform.

He also emphasised that projects will be subject to fair competition on the basis of the principle of equal opportunities.

(Sources: Iraqi Cabinet, Office of the Prime Minister)