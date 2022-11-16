Iraqi Governor Jailed for Corruption

By John Lee.

Iraq's Commission of Integrity has announced that a former governor of Salah Al-Din province has been found guilty, in absentia, of corruption.

It said the governor took bribes of approximately $7 million in return for the awarding of contracts.

The bribes included 4.6 billion Iraqi dinars and 1.5 million US dollars, in addition to Range Rover and Lexus cars.

He was sentenced to ten years in jail, and a fine of 10 million Iraqi dinars (approx $6,800).

(Source: Commission of Integrity)