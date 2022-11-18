Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 17th November 2022).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD923 (+3.2%) / $805 (+1.9%) (weekly change) (+0.5% and 0.0% YTD change, respectively). The weekly trading volume was IQD3.7 bn ($2.5 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends starting Nov. 20 from the bank's headquarter in Baghdad. The bank decided to distribute IQD0.029 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 5.8% dividend yield.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading: Iraqi Date Processing and Marketing (IIDP) resumed trading on Nov. 16 after re-postponing its AGM due to the lack of quorum again which was planned to be held on Nov. 12. The company will be referred to investigation by the ISC due to violations of ISC instructions.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading: ISX suspended trading of Al-Ansari Islamic Bank for Investment and Finance (BANS) starting on Nov. 14 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 17 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements. ISX will suspend trading of Zain Iraq (TZNI) starting Nov. 20 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 21 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements. ISX will suspend trading of Credit Bank of Iraq (BROI) starting Nov. 22 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 26 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements. ISX will suspend trading of Modern Chemical Industries (IMCI) starting Nov. 23 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 28 to discuss the disposal of raw materials used in the production of alcoholic beverages because there is no need for them after changing the company's activity. ISX will suspend trading of Tourist Village of Mosul Dam (HTVM) starting Nov. 28 due to the GA that will be held on Dec. 1 to elect new board members. ISX will suspend trading of Cihan Islamic Bank (BCIH) starting Nov. 29 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 3 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements.



