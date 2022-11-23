SANY supplies Nasiriyah International Airport Project

On June 8th, 2021, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq, hosted a contract signing ceremony between CSCEC (China State Construction Engineering Corporation) and the bureau of civil aviation of Iraq on the construction of the Nasiriyah International Airport.

With a contract amount of 367 million USD, the project includes the construction of a terminal building, an air traffic control building, a cargo building, a 25-km airport expressway, some auxiliary facilities and the renovation of the runway and parking apron.

Designed for a capacity of 750,000 passengers per year, the new airport is expected to become the new aviation hub of southwestern Iraq, boosting the development of local traffic, the economy and the investment environment.

In October, eight units of SANY equipment, including truck mixers, batching plants, loaders and telehandlers, arrived at the construction site.

Iraq is a conflict-ridden country that relies heavily on its oil resources yet has a weak industrial basis, causing the country to be in short supply of building materials.

"It is not an easy task to transform a war-stricken, nearly deserted airport into an international airport for large aircrafts," commented Liu Feilong, a chief engineer at CSCEC, "but it is the reason why we chose SANY."

(Source: SANY)