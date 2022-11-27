IBBC Spring Conference planned for 16th June 2023

From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC):

The IBBC Spring conference will take place in the City of London's Mansion House, at the core of the UK's and the international financial services industry.

Previous Spring conferences at The Mansion House have been very well attended with strong delegations of Iraqi Government officials, both from Baghdad and Erbil, and Iraqi businesses visiting. A prestigious networking reception will be held the night before the conference.

All businesses and interested parties can attend the conference. IBBC Members attend for free, non-members can purchase tickets online. The conference traditionally has a strong focus on financial and professional services and will include other sectors of the economy, with working groups running in parallel to the main panel discussions.

The principal private and public sector stakeholders with an interest in Iraq have gathered at The Mansion House for this annual event since 2011. It is an excellent opportunity to network and be informed about the latest developments in Iraq targeting businesses that already operate in the country or are interested in doing so.

Further details will be announced early in the New Year. To register an interest as a sponsor, speaker, or attendee, or to learn more about IBBC Membership please email [email protected]

Click here for details about IBBC's recent Dubai Autumn Conference and click here for the last Spring Conference in London.