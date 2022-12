By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has announced that 183 billion Iraqi dinars (approx. $125 million) of the $2.5 billion stolen from the bank account of the tax authorities has been recovered.

He said that businessman Noor Zuhair Jassim had admitted receiving about $1 billion of the funds, and that arrangement were being made to recover the full amount.

Mr Jassim has two businesses, called Al-Qant and Al-Mubdaun.

(Source: Office of the Prime Minister)