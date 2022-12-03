Attacks on Foreign Interests to resume under New Iraqi Govt?

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Will attacks on foreign interests resume under Iraq's new government?

The Iraqi parliament on Oct. 27 approved the cabinet of Muhammad Shia' Al-Sudani, breaking a political deadlock that had plagued Iraq since the Oct. 2021 elections.

What emerged in place of the political impasse were fears of a potential return of the targeting of foreign interests by armed groups, threatening the nascent government's legitimacy.

Sudani is the choice of the Shiite Coordination Framework, a grouping of Shiite parties allied with Iran-and with close relationships with many of the factions accused of carrying out attacks on the interests of other countries.

Concerns have grown that parties in the Coordination Framework may give political cover to such groups, or that factions will resort to violence as a part of political competition.

