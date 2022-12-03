Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 1st December 2022).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD905 (-1.0%) / $783 (-1.5%) (weekly change) (-1.5% and -2.8% YTD change, respectively). The weekly trading volume was IQD4.7 bn ($3.1 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

The ISC approved on Nov. 28 the request of Al-Hamraa for Insurance (NHAM) for an additional extension period of two months for its new shares to resume trading from the capital increase to IQD25 bn through 257% rights issue.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading: Iraq Noor Islamic Bank for Investment (BINI) will resume trading on Dec. 4 after holding its AGM (Nov. 24) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading: ISX suspended trading of Cihan Islamic Bank (BCIH) starting Nov. 29 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 3 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements and adopting the cumulative voting method. ISX suspended trading of Tourist Village of Mosul Dam (HTVM) starting Nov. 28 due to the GA that will be held on Dec. 1 to elect new board members.



