Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 1st December 2022).
Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD905 (-1.0%) / $783 (-1.5%) (weekly change) (-1.5% and -2.8% YTD change, respectively). The weekly trading volume was IQD4.7 bn ($3.1 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- The ISC approved on Nov. 28 the request of Al-Hamraa for Insurance (NHAM) for an additional extension period of two months for its new shares to resume trading from the capital increase to IQD25 bn through 257% rights issue.
- Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
- Iraq Noor Islamic Bank for Investment (BINI) will resume trading on Dec. 4 after holding its AGM (Nov. 24) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements.
- Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
- ISX suspended trading of Cihan Islamic Bank (BCIH) starting Nov. 29 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 3 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements and adopting the cumulative voting method.
- ISX suspended trading of Tourist Village of Mosul Dam (HTVM) starting Nov. 28 due to the GA that will be held on Dec. 1 to elect new board members.
