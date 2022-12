By John Lee.

Iraq's parliament has reportedly approved two candidates for the two remaining vacant ministries in Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's cabinet.

The KDP's Bangin Rekani was approved as the Minister of Construction and Housing, while the PUK's Nizar Mohammed [Nizar Amedi] was confirmed as the Minister of the Environment.

These two appointments, both of them from the Kurdistan region, complete the PM's 23-member cabinet.

(Sources: Bas News, Rudaw)