By Dr Renad Mansour and Hayder Al-Shakeri for Chatham House. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Can Iraq's new government reform the corrupt system?

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani must address politically sanctioned corruption head-on, or he risks falling into the same trap as his predecessors.

Click here to download the full paper.