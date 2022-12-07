From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Will Saudi investment pledges in Iraq overcome barriers?

After years of estrangement caused primarily by political reasons, Saudi Arabia is returning to Iraq and looking to invest in its neighbor.

This will likely have significant positive impacts on both countries' economies at a time when Baghdad and Riyadh alike are hoping to diversify away from oil.

But the Kingdom will have to first navigate Iraqi opposition to its investments.

