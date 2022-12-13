Revision of Iraq's National Food Security Strategy

Roundtable discussions in the KRI on the revision of the National Food Security Strategy and Action Plan

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Iraq in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources (MoAWR) of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) conducted a roundtable discussion on the review and revision of National Food Security Strategy of Iraq (NFSS) and an Action Plan to it.

This initiative is part of ongoing discussions at the national and regional levels facilitated by FAO Iraq and its international experts from headquarters and Regional Office for Near East and North Africa to review and amend existing NFSS considering current challenges as well as developing Action Plan to enforce NFSS.

The KRI MoAWR Minister's Advisor Dr. Rizkar Muhammad Khader and FAO Iraq Representative Dr. Salah ElHajjHassan opened the meeting with welcoming speeches and highlighted a fruitful collaboration between two institutions in supporting farmers and agriculture sector of the country.

Over two days, FAO national and international experts, KRI MoAWR, Council of Ministries, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Planning, Board of Investment, Board of Environment, Chamber of Commerce, Farmers Unions, Agriculture Syndicate and academia had discussed issues affecting agriculture production and food security in the country and KRI, proposed solutions and actions to be included in the updated NFSS and its Action Plan. In addition, participants discussed the potential support of FAO in developing an Investment Map for KRI agriculture sector.

On the sidelines of the workshop, FAO Iraq Representative Dr. Salah ElHajjHassan met the KRI Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources HE Begard Talabani. In the course of this meeting, FAO Iraq ongoing initiatives in KRI, NFSS and its Action Plan, as well as future potential collaboration between FAO Iraq and the KRI MoAWR in the agriculture sector have been discussed.

(Source: UN)

