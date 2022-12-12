GardaWorld keeps $1.2bn Baghdad Embassy Contract

By John Lee.

Virginia-based security firm SOC LLC has failed in its attempt to challenge the awarding of a $1.2-billion contract for security services at the US embassy in Baghdad to rival GardaWorld.

According to a decision from the US's Government Accountability Office (GAO), four proposals were received for the work, and the Department of State judged that the proposal from Aegis Defense Services LLC, doing business as GardaWorld Federal Services, was "technically superior and lower-priced."



SOC LLC subsequently protested that its proposal had been unreasonably evaluated.

Denying the protest, the GAO published the following summary of the two bids:

Full details of the judgement can be read here.

(Source: US Government Accountability Office)