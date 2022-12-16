Iraq Falls Further in World Press Freedom Index

By John Lee.

Iraq has fallen in the World Press Freedom Index for 2022, ranking 172nd out of 180 countries, down nine places on last year.

The result puts Iraq behind countries such as Syria and Saudi Arabia, but ahead of Iran and China. First place went to Norway, with North Korea coming last.

Reporters Without Borders (RWB, RSF), which publishes the annual study, said:

"Between terrorism, political instability and protests, journalists face threats from all sides and come up against the weakness of the state, which is failing in its duty to protect them."

More details here.

(Source: Reporters Without Borders)