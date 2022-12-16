Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 15th December 2022).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD923 (+1.9%) / $784 (+0.7%) (weekly change) (+0.5% and -2.6% YTD change, respectively). The weekly trading volume was IQD4.0 bn ($2.6 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading: Credit Bank of Iraq (BROI) will resume trading on Dec. 18 after holding its AGM (Nov. 26) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading: ISX suspended trading of Iraqi Engineering Works (IIEW) starting Dec. 13 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 18 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements. ISX will suspend trading of AL- Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines Drugs (IKLV) on Dec. 22 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 28 in which they will discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements.



