KRG PM receives JICA delegation

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has received a delegation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), headed by the agency's Vice President Ando Naoki.

Prime Minister Barzani thanked the Japanese government and JICA for assisting the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in the process of reforming and establishing a solid economic infrastructure in the Kurdistan Region through professional project implementation.

The JICA delegation highlighted its work and activities in the Kurdistan Region, implemented in the fields of electricity, water, sewage, agriculture, and the re-modification of Erbil's master plan in coordination with the KRG.

The agency also expressed the willingness of Japanese companies to initiate investments in the Kurdistan Region.

(Source: KRG)