Iraq Anti-Corruption drive led to "Torture and Extortion"

By on 22nd December 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics, Security

By Louisa Loveluck and Mustafa Salim, for The Washington Post. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

A U.S. ally in Iraq vowed to tackle corruption. Torture and extortion followed.

A flagship anti-corruption drive under the tenure of U.S.-backed Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi used incommunicado detention, torture and sexual violence to extract confessions from senior Iraqi officials and businessmen, according to a nine-month investigation by The Washington Post.

