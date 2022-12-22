By Simon Watkins for the OilPrice.com. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Will Iraq Finally Start To Use Its Natural Gas Reserves?

It has long been a point of extreme contention with the U.S. that Iraq continues to rely on neighbouring - sanctioned - Iran for around 40 percent of its power supplies, constituted in large part by imports of gas.

Although every year when, whoever is prime minister of Iraq at that point goes to Washington to ask for money, promises that this reliance on Iran will end soon, it never does.

The solution, though, is simple: Iraq stops burning away all the gas that it releases in the process of extracting oil from its wells and uses this 'associated' gas for its power generation.

