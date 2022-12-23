Navigate

iQ Cars Launches Commercial Vehicle Marketplace in Iraq

By on 23rd December 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

iQ Cars has launched a new machinery and commercial vehicle marketplace called iQ Fleet.

According to a press release from the company, users can browse a wide selection of vehicles including trucks, buses, agricultural machinery and construction equipment from anywhere in Iraq.

Amer Salih, CEO of iQ Cars, said:

"Our mission is to democratize the commercial and machinery vehicle marketplace and improve the buying, selling, and renting services for this market."

Launched in November 2020, iQ Cars claims to have more than 780 car dealerships on its platform, and over 12,000 current active listings.

(Source: iQ Cars)

