EU allocates additional EUR4m for Vulnerable Iraqis

Iraq: EU allocates additional €4 million in humanitarian funding to help vulnerable facing food insecurity

Political instability, climate change, as well as rising food prices, spurred by the drought and further aggravated with the Russia's unprovoked aggression towards Ukraine, has left many vulnerable Iraqis not able to meet their basic needs.

The funding announced today will help the most vulnerable people, particularly those internally displaced and living outside camps in informal settings in Iraq, to meet their basic needs.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič said:

"More and more vulnerable people, especially displaced, are being affected by the increasing food insecurity in Iraq. Russia's war against Ukraine is having an impact on many lives across the world, especially on people who are already facing hardship. The EU is committed to help those who are in need. This is why we allocated an additional €4 million to help Iraqis in need get through this difficult time. "

The funding will help to support up to 4,000 displaced vulnerable families with monthly cash assistance as they go through the process of obtaining identity and civil documentation. In addition, cash assistance will also benefit up to 1,000 families with a chronically ill member, who are no longer able to meet their essential needs.

Since 2014, the EU allocated €530.5 million in humanitarian aid to help people in Iraq.

(Source: ECHO)