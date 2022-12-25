Navigate

The Paradox of Centralization and State Fracture in Iraq

By on 25th December 2022 in Politics, Security

By Bilal Wahab for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Decentralizing power would have been the best way of avoiding a return to Saddam-era authoritarianism and corruption, but Baghdad has favored centralization instead-while simultaneously fissuring the state through sectarian patronage and competition.

