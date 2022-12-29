Navigate

PM urges CBI to halt Fall in Iraqi Dinar

By on 29th December 2022 in Iraq Banking & Finance News, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani has urged the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) to sell foreign currency at official prices to citizens through purchasing with electronic cards, opening sales outlets for travelers, or clients outside Iraq, or financing foreign trade.

The order came at a meeting with the Governor of the CBI, Mustafa Ghaleb Makhaif, on Tuesday, at which the Prime Minister also stressed the need for the CBI to take the necessary measures to prevent illegal speculation, and "everything that harms the local market and leads to higher prices."

According to local reports, the action has helped to correct a recent fall in the dinar's value.

(Sources: Media Office of the Prime Minister, local media)

