Iraq earns $115bn from Oil Exports in 2022

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani (pictured), has announced revenues of more than $115 billion from exporting crude oil for the year 2022.

More than 1,209 billion barrels of crude oil were exported, giving a daily export rate is approximately 3.320 million barrels per day (bpd).

The oil was bought by companies of various nationalities including Chinese, Indian, South Korean, Turkish, Greek, American, British, French, Russian, Italian, Spanish, Dutch and others, as well as other Arab companies.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)