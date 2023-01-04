Trade with Iraqi Kurdistan Increases

Nawzad Sheikh Kamil, Director General of Trade at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, said that the KRG exports in 2022, compared to 2021, increased to 672.767 million dollars and imports increased to 15.403 billion dollars.

"In 2022, the Ministry of Trade and Industry issued 5,204 import licenses and 168 export licenses for various agricultural and industrial goods Kurdistan Region." Accorinding to the data last year, 105,126 vehicles were imported into the Kurdistan Region.

The main commodities exported by the Kurdistan Region in 2022 are: minerals, pomegranate, tomato paste, tahini, tomato paste, various pastes, chickens, spare parts of broken vehicles.

Mardin Abubakr, spokesman for the Ministry of Trade and Industry, said:

"During the supervision of the Trade Supervision Directorate in 2022, to protect food security and health of citizens, 448 thousand kilograms of expired goods were destroyed. There were also 1,809 trade violations, resulting in 281 closures and fines of 329.322 million dinars."

One of the economic strategies of the ninth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has been to increase exports and increase trade, for this purpose, the attention to the agricultural, industrial and trade sectors will continue.

(Source: KRG)