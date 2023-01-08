Navigate

Iraq signs MoU with American Concrete Institute

By on 8th January 2023 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Construction has announced that its Building Research Department signed a memorandum of understanding with the American Concrete Institute (ACI).

The MoU aims to, "increase cooperation and coordination in the field of improving concrete facilities, through the preparation of research and publications, holding meetings and conferences, membership of committees, activities for granting certificates of competency to workers in this field, development of codes and other scientific activities and events."

Dr. Suhair Kazem, Director of the Department of Construction Research, signed the agreement on the sidelines of a workshop in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

(Source: Ministry of Construction)

