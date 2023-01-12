75 Projects implemented in Sulaimani last year

By John Lee.

In 2022, 75 projects have been implemented in Sulaimani city on the revenue budget of the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism and in the municipal sectors, water, sewerage and tourism, at a cost of 6.4 billion Iraqi dinars:

27 projects were implemented in the water and sewerage sector at a cost of 1,585 billion dinars;

In the municipal sector, 44 projects have been implemented at a cost of 4.717 billion dinars;

In the tourism sector, four projects have been implemented at a cost of 116.4 million dinars.

(Source: KRG)