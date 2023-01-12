Governor of Diwaniyah dismissed for Corruption

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani has dismissed the Governor of Diwaniyah, Mr. Zuhair Ali Al-Shaalan, as he is under investigation on suspicions of corruption, which are being considered by the relevant courts.

He also dismissed Iyad Mahmoud Hadi Al-Jubouri from the duties as head of the National Retirement Authority, based on the recommendations of an investigative committee from the Office of Financial Supervision, as a result of the "legal, financial, and administrative violations that accompanied the work of the National Retirement Authority". Mr. Maher Hussein Rasheed has been appointed to succeed him.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)