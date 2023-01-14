Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 12th January 2023).
Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
|RSISX Index Return
|RSISX Index
|Closings
|Change (w/w) (%)
|Change (YTD) (%)
|RSISX IQD Index
|971.6
|4.3%
|6.7%
|RSISX USD Index
|803.3
|4.0%
|3.7%
|ISX Market Summary of This Week
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
|22,515
|# of Listed Companies on the ISX
|103
|Trading Vol. ($ mn)/w
|14.3
|# of Traded Companies
|59
|Traded Shares (mn)/w
|37,548
|# of Companies (Up)
|15
|Total Trades (#/w)
|3,808
|# of Companies (Down)
|26
|ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
|15,710
|# of Companies (Not changed)
|18
|ISX Mcap ($ mn)
|10,007
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
|3
|Market FX Rate/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)
|1570/
1460
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
|4
|Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|Palestine Hotel (UCM)
|HPAL
|18.550
|23.7%
|30.6%
|Al-Sadeer Hotel (UCM)
|HSAD
|17.900
|13.7%
|19.3%
|Iraqi for Seed Production
|AISP
|11.900
|12.3%
|17.2%
|Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind.
|IMAP
|1.710
|10.3%
|11.8%
|Al -Khazer for Construction M.
|IKHC
|2.150
|10.3%
|10.3%
|Top 5 Losers
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (YTD)
|Rehab Karbala Company
|HKAR
|0.900
|-14.3%
|-14.3%
|Modern Animal & Agr. Prod. (UCM)
|AMAP
|0.550
|-11.3%
|-17.9%
|Iraqi for Carton Man. (UCM)
|IICM
|0.950
|-6.9%
|-8.7%
|Economy Bank (NR)
|BEFI
|0.160
|-5.9%
|-11.1%
|Iraqi Land Transport (UCM)
|SILT
|1.800
|-5.3%
|-3.7%
|Top 5 Active by Trading Volume
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
|Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
|Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
|Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (NR)
|BAME
|8,000.0
|5069.7
|35.5%
|Al-Qabedh Islamic Bank (NR)
|BQAB
|5,976.0
|3787.1
|26.5%
|Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank
|BAIB
|1,908.0
|1209.1
|8.5%
|Asiacell Communications PJSC
|TASC
|1,375.2
|871.5
|6.1%
|Iraqi for Seed Production
|AISP
|1,099.3
|696.7
|4.9%
|Sector
|No.of Trades/w
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
|Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
|Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
|Banking
|651
|17,034.7
|10,795.1
|75.7%
|Industry
|1,403
|1,769.0
|1,121.1
|7.9%
|Telecom
|384
|1,376.2
|872.1
|6.1%
|Agriculture
|777
|1,113.2
|705.5
|4.9%
|Hotels&Tourism
|212
|827.9
|524.7
|3.7%
|Services
|380
|394.1
|249.8
|1.8%
|Investment
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0%
|Insurance
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0%
|Grand Total
|3,808
|22,515.2
|14,268.2
|100.0%
ISX Company Announcements
- The sale of Burgan Bank's 51.8% share in Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) to Jordan Kuwait Bank has been approved by the Central Bank of Iraq, according to Burgan Bank, Kuwait's second-largest conventional bank by assets. The deal's completion is contingent upon the execution of legal papers and compliance with the requirements of the Iraq Stock Exchange. (Iraqi News)
- A cross transaction occurred on 24.9 bn shares of Al-Qabedh Islamic Bank (BQAB) on Jan. 10, valued at IQD6.0 bn and corresponding to 9.96% of BQAB's capital.
- A cross transaction occurred on 8.0 bn shares of Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) on Jan. 12, valued at IQD8.0 bn and corresponding to 3.6% of BAME's capital.
- Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
- Original shares of Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) resumed trading on Jan. 12 after holding its AGM (Jan. 7) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements, increasing the capital from IQD222.5 bn to IQD250 bn through 12.4% rights issue, and electing seven original and seven alternative board members. News shares of the capital increase from IQD200bn to IQD222.5bn through 11.3% rights issue, will resume trading on Jan. 15.
- Fallujah for Construction Materials (IFCM) resumed trading on Jan. 9 after not being able to hold its first and postponed AGM (Dec. 27 & Jan. 3) due to a lack of quorum.
- AL- Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines Drugs (IKLV) resumed trading on Jan. 9 after holding its postponed AGM (Jan. 4) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements.
- Al-Mansour Pharmaceuticals Industries (IMAP) resumed trading starting Jan. 9 after holding its AGM (Jan. 7) in which they elected new board members.
- Modern Chemical Industries (IMCI) will resume trading on Jan. 15 after disclosing 9M22 financial results.
- Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
- ISX will suspend trading of Asiacell (TASC) starting Jan. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 28 to discuss and approve re-appointing an auditor to audit the company's accounts for the year 2022.
- ISX suspended trading of Ishtar Hotels (HISH) on Jan. 8 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 11 in which they will discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements and elect five original and five alternative board members representing the private sector.
