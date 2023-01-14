Navigate

Iraq Stock Market Report

By on 14th January 2023 in Investment

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 12th January 2023).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

RSISX Index Return      
RSISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%)
RSISX IQD Index 971.6 4.3% 6.7%
RSISX USD Index 803.3 4.0% 3.7%

 

ISX Market Summary of This Week
Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w 22,515 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103
Trading Vol. ($ mn)/w 14.3 # of Traded Companies 59
Traded Shares (mn)/w 37,548     # of Companies (Up) 15
Total Trades (#/w) 3,808     # of Companies (Down) 26
ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 15,710     # of Companies (Not changed) 18
ISX Mcap ($ mn) 10,007 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 3
Market FX Rate/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)		 1570/

1460

 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 4

 

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD)
Palestine Hotel (UCM) HPAL 18.550 23.7% 30.6%
Al-Sadeer Hotel (UCM) HSAD 17.900 13.7% 19.3%
Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 11.900 12.3% 17.2%
Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind. IMAP 1.710 10.3% 11.8%
Al -Khazer for Construction M. IKHC 2.150 10.3% 10.3%
Top 5 Losers
Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD)
Rehab Karbala Company HKAR 0.900 -14.3% -14.3%
Modern Animal & Agr. Prod. (UCM) AMAP 0.550 -11.3% -17.9%
Iraqi for Carton Man. (UCM) IICM 0.950 -6.9% -8.7%
Economy Bank (NR) BEFI 0.160 -5.9% -11.1%
Iraqi Land Transport (UCM) SILT 1.800 -5.3% -3.7%
Top 5 Active by Trading Volume
Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (NR) BAME 8,000.0 5069.7 35.5%
Al-Qabedh Islamic Bank (NR) BQAB 5,976.0 3787.1 26.5%
Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank BAIB 1,908.0 1209.1 8.5%
Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 1,375.2 871.5 6.1%
Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 1,099.3 696.7 4.9%

 

Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
Banking 651 17,034.7 10,795.1 75.7%
Industry 1,403 1,769.0 1,121.1 7.9%
Telecom 384 1,376.2 872.1 6.1%
Agriculture 777 1,113.2 705.5 4.9%
Hotels&Tourism 212 827.9 524.7 3.7%
Services 380 394.1 249.8 1.8%
Investment 1 0.0 0.0 0.0%
Insurance 0 0.0 0.0 0.0%
Grand Total 3,808 22,515.2 14,268.2 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements

  • The sale of Burgan Bank's 51.8% share in Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) to Jordan Kuwait Bank has been approved by the Central Bank of Iraq, according to Burgan Bank, Kuwait's second-largest conventional bank by assets. The deal's completion is contingent upon the execution of legal papers and compliance with the requirements of the Iraq Stock Exchange. (Iraqi News)
  • A cross transaction occurred on 24.9 bn shares of Al-Qabedh Islamic Bank (BQAB) on Jan. 10, valued at IQD6.0 bn and corresponding to 9.96% of BQAB's capital.
  • A cross transaction occurred on 8.0 bn shares of Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) on Jan. 12, valued at IQD8.0 bn and corresponding to 3.6% of BAME's capital.
  • Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
    • Original shares of Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) resumed trading on Jan. 12 after holding its AGM (Jan. 7) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements, increasing the capital from IQD222.5 bn to IQD250 bn through 12.4% rights issue, and electing seven original and seven alternative board members. News shares of the capital increase from IQD200bn to IQD222.5bn through 11.3% rights issue, will resume trading on Jan. 15.
    • Fallujah for Construction Materials (IFCM) resumed trading on Jan. 9 after not being able to hold its first and postponed AGM (Dec. 27 & Jan. 3) due to a lack of quorum.
    • AL- Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines Drugs (IKLV) resumed trading on Jan. 9 after holding its postponed AGM (Jan. 4) in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements.
    • Al-Mansour Pharmaceuticals Industries (IMAP) resumed trading starting Jan. 9 after holding its AGM (Jan. 7) in which they elected new board members.
    • Modern Chemical Industries (IMCI) will resume trading on Jan. 15 after disclosing 9M22 financial results.
  • Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
    • ISX will suspend trading of Asiacell (TASC) starting Jan. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 28 to discuss and approve re-appointing an auditor to audit the company's accounts for the year 2022.
    • ISX suspended trading of Ishtar Hotels (HISH) on Jan. 8 due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 11 in which they will discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements and elect five original and five alternative board members representing the private sector.

