KRI Tourist Numbers up by nearly One Third

By John Lee.
According to figures from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), 6,168,000 tourists visited the Kurdistan Region in 2022, an increase of nearly 2 million on the 2021 figure of 4,189,569.
The statistics of tourists by region in 2022 are as follows:
- Erbil province: 2,752,000 tourists;
- Sulaimani province: 2,545,156 tourists;
- Duhok province, 2,340,000 tourists.
The statistics of tourists only for the New Year 2023 are as follows:
- Erbil: 61,000 tourists;
- Sulaimani: 64,000 tourists;
- Duhok: 55,000 tourists.
(Source: KRG)
No comments yet.