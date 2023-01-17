Navigate

Increased Scrutiny of Land Allocation at Baghdad Airport

By on 17th January 2023 in Investment, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani has chaired a meeting to discuss the best use of lands surrounding Baghdad International Airport (BIAP).

He ordered a ban on the granting or investment licenses and what was described as the "illegal disposal" of these lands, and stressed that any projects being implemented in this region must be modern and consistent with the future vision for the capital.

The Prime Minister emphasised that lands cannot be granted in "an impromptu and hasty manner and away from feasibility studies and legal cover", and directed the concerned authorities to follow up on the use of these lands in order to achieve public benefit.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)

