Russia offers Scholarships for Iraqi Kurdistan

The Ministry of Higher Education announces scholarships for bachelor's, master's and doctoral studies in Russia

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research informs teachers, employees and citizens of the Kurdistan Region that the Federal Russia has offered 60 scholarships for bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees for the academic year 2023-2024 for Kurdistan Region as follows.

1. Bachelor's Degree:

· Applicant must be a citizen of the Kurdistan Region.

· Must not be employed in any institution of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

· For those who apply for medical specialties, the high school grade must be not less than (85%), for those who apply for dentistry and pharmacy, the high school grade must be not less than (80%). Those who apply for engineering, the high school grade must be not less than (75%).

2. Master:

· Applicant must be a citizen of the Kurdistan Region.

· If the applicant is an employee or teacher in the institutions of the Kurdistan Region, he/she must have at least two years of service after obtaining the last degree.

· Bachelor's degree grade must be not less than (65%).

· Applicants must apply for a master's program in the same field. (Bachelor's and Master's degree in the same field).

3. Doctorate:

· Applicant must be a citizen of the Kurdistan Region.

· If the applicant is an employee or teacher in the institutions of the Kurdistan Region, he/she must have at least two years of service after obtaining the last degree.

· Master's degree grade must be not less than (70%).

· Applicants must apply for a PhD program in the same field. (Master's and Doctorate in the same field).

If the successful candidate is employed, he/she will be granted only a study permit by the relevant ministry, with basic salary and fixed allowances.

The successful candidate will be financially supported by Russia. For more details, please visit the scholarship website.

Successful candidates must fill out the electronic application form at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research through the following link:

Scholarship.digital.gov.krd

Note:

Application will be directly through the scholarship website, ministry of Higher Education does not have any files to process, so do not visit the ministry until the results of the scholarship are released.

Anyone who meets the following requirements, please submit an application to the source of the scholarship through the following link:

https://education-in-russia.com

(Source: KRG)