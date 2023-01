By John Lee.

Exports from Turkiye (Turkey) to Iraq reportedly increased by 16.4 percent in 2022.

According to data issued by the Turkish Exporters Association (TIM), Turkiye sold goods and services valued at $10.4 billion to Iraq during the year, up from $9.0 billion the year before.

Meanwhile, Turkish projects in Iraq were valued at $1.58 billion, putting Iraq in third place behind Russia and Azerbaijan.

(Sources: Hurriyet Daily News, Haber Tusba)