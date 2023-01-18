Japan's Sumitomo seeks business in Iraqi Kurdistan

By John Lee.

The General Manager of Japan's Somitomo in Iraq, Mr Miyaki, met with the Minister of Municipalities and Tourism of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Sasan Auni, to discuss expanding coordination and joint projects in the Kurdistan Region.

The meeting follows a previous visit by the Minister and a delegation to Japan where they met with Somitomo and other institutions to discuss cooperation and relationship building.

Both parties expressed a desire to further develop coordination and cooperation for service projects in the Kurdistan Region.

(Source: KRG)

